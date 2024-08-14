Fireworks as KASMUEL reminds MARYANNE KITANY that her kids were fathered by corrupt demagogue MITHIKA LINTURI after she tried to belittle him by claiming that her kids are better than him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Fast-rising political activist, Kasmuel Mcoure, had a heated argument with Aldai MP and Mithika Linturi’s ex-wife, Maryanne Kitany, during a morning show at K24.

Trouble started after Maryanne tried to belittle Kasmuel and trash his sustained fight for better leadership.

Maryanne said she is a mother to a Gen Z but her son doesn’t behave like Kasmuel.

“I have a Gen Z but he doesn’t behave like this. He is much better,’’ she said.

Her statement rattled Kasmuel, leading to a heated argument that almost turned physical, prompting the host of the show to intervene.

Kasmuel reminded Kitany that she sired her kids with a man of questionable character (referring to her ex-husband Mithika Linturi).

Kasmuel further confronted Maryanne head-on and informed her that they can switch off the studio mics and engage in a war of words after she went personal.

Watch the video.

Mary Keitany MP Aldai tried to insinuate that her kids are better than Kasmuel McOure then she was reminded by the man himself that her kids were fathered by Mithika Linturi who is corrupt & a demagogue. You must watch buana!!😂 pic.twitter.com/Lh45p3d1jD — 𝙱𝚘𝚜𝚜 𝚈𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛☚ (@Bossyator) August 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST