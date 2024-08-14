Shock as it emerges JIMI WANJIGI 'refused' to speak to welcome or even speak to RAILA when he visited his house after the police raid – LOOK!







Wednesday August 14, 2024 - Businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi has disclosed why he didn’t speak to Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, when he visited his house after the police raid.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wanjigi claimed that his family prevented him from talking to Raila because it was not safe.

He noted that his family insisted that he remains in hiding because the police would kill him if he surfaced.

"I did not speak to him (Raila) because it was not safe according to my family for me to show my head. My family was very insistent.”

“They said they would rather themselves be brutalized.”

“My wife was pulled from a sofa set by a policewoman and beaten.”

“Apart from the fact she was saying 'don't shoot me', she was beaten.”

“And they said they were going to take it because if I came out, the police were going to kill me," Wanjigi remarked.

The Safina Party leader further revealed that the police brutalized his family under his watch after he claimed that he was inside his home when they were looking for him.

However, he did not specifically reveal where he was but maintained that his family is strong and was able to endure the ordeal.

"I was inside my home but beyond that, I won't tell you where.”

“I watched them threaten my family.”

“We don't have too many cameras inside, we have a few.”

“But I can assure you my family is very strong as you saw," Wanjigi stated.

