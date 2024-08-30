How I wish I solved the doctors’ strike in time, maybe RUTO would not have fired me – Former CS NAKHUMICHA regrets





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha regrets not ending the doctors’ strike during her tenure.

While handing over the Ministry to her successor, Deborah Mulongo Barasa, Nakhumicha described the doctors’ strike as a low point in her tenure, as it was difficult to see patients left unattended.

She described the strike as unintended consequences adding they could have handled the situation better and maybe she would not have been fired.

“I really regret the time the doctors were on strike. It was quite a low moment for us as a ministry.

"Having to see that there are patients who need to be served and the doctors are not there to serve them.

"I must say that it was one of the things that was a low moment for me as I worked here,” said Nakhumicha.

At the same time, Nakhumicha stated that she leaves the health docket with her head held high, confident that they did a good job during her time leading the Ministry.

She highlighted the reforms in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) as one of her achievements.

Further, she advised CS Barasa to follow the constitution, the Health Act, and the ministry policies to steer the ministry forward.

Nakhumicha is among the 11 CSs who failed to make it to the newly reconstituted broad-based Cabinet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST