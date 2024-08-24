Inside PASSY MA TREVOR’s lavish home that she built after conning gullible investors millions of shillings (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - A wave of distress has swept through a group of Kenyans on Facebook after they collectively lost nearly Ksh 300 million to a lady named Passy Ma Trevor.

The alleged scammer, who had cultivated a following as a courageous HIV activist, lured unsuspecting investors with the promise of a 23.5% monthly return on their investments.

The allure of Passy’s promise was further heightened when she launched a new land firm, selling plots through a flexible payment plan known as Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.

To her followers, Passy appeared to be a successful businesswoman capable of multiplying their money, leading them to invest millions without conducting any due diligence or meeting her in person.

Some used their life savings, while others went as far as taking loans to invest in what they believed was a way to secure financial freedom.

Many introduced their family and friends to the scheme, further increasing the pool of victims.

As the months passed, the promised 23.5% returns never materialized.

Investors, who had hoped to receive their hefty profits, found themselves trapped in a nightmare, realizing they had been scammed.

She has since switched off her phones and disappeared, leaving thousands of investors in distress.

Passy lived a lavish lifestyle funded by the millions of shillings that she defrauded gullible investors.

Last year, he completed her palatial home which she furnished like a palace.

