It is UHURU who told me to get into a handshake with RUTO!! - Flip flopping RAILA ODINGA says







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta called on him during the nationwide anti-Government protests.

Speaking on Tuesday during the burial of former IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit’s father Chirchir Masit in Elgeyo Marakwet, Raila said Uhuru told him to look for President William Ruto and calm the country.

“At that time, when the country was burning, Uhuru called me and told me to find Mr. Ruto and talk to him. If Kenya burns, we will not have another country. Uhuru told me to find a solution to the issues being raised by Gen Zs. We talked and I told Ruto my thoughts and how to deal with the situation,” Raila said.

The former Premier went on to say that even President Ruto reached out to him during the demos but they did not have a handshake agreement.

Raila noted that he told the Head of State that Kenyans were angry about his Cabinet and the use of force by police officers while dealing with protestors.

"William is the one who reached out to me, and I spoke to him very openly. I don't hide things; I speak directly. The newspapers are writing about some Ruto and Raila handshake—there is no handshake.”

"I told Ruto that the people he has appointed have not worked the way the citizens want. The citizens are frustrated, which is why the youth have come out,” Raila stated.

The opposition chief also noted that he asked President Ruto to dismiss Principal Secretaries saying they have also not delivered to Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST