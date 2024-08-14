It is UHURU who told me to get into a handshake with RUTO!! - Flip flopping RAILA ODINGA says

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta called on him during the nationwide anti-Government protests.
Speaking on Tuesday during the burial of former IEBC
Commissioner Irene Masit’s father Chirchir Masit in Elgeyo Marakwet, Raila said
Uhuru told him to look for President William Ruto and calm the country.
“At that time, when the country was burning, Uhuru called me
and told me to find Mr. Ruto and talk to him. If Kenya burns, we will not have
another country. Uhuru told me to find a solution to the issues being raised by
Gen Zs. We talked and I told Ruto my thoughts and how to deal with the
situation,” Raila said.
The former Premier went on to say that even President
Ruto reached out to him during the demos but they did not have a handshake
agreement.
Raila noted that he told the Head of State that Kenyans were
angry about his Cabinet and the use of force by police officers while dealing
with protestors.
"William is the one who reached out to me, and I spoke
to him very openly. I don't hide things; I speak directly. The newspapers are
writing about some Ruto and Raila handshake—there is no handshake.”
"I told Ruto that the people he has appointed have not
worked the way the citizens want. The citizens are frustrated, which is why the
youth have come out,” Raila stated.
The opposition chief also noted that he asked President Ruto
to dismiss Principal Secretaries saying they have also not delivered to
Kenyans.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments