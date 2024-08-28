DRAMA as Gen Zs stage a protest in one of the Kenyan churches and force a bishop to return their money (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A rogue bishop faced the wrath of Gen Zs after they staged a protest inside the church and forced him to return their money.

In the video, the furious youths are seen confronting the pastor in the pulpit, demanding that he return their money.

“We want our money,” they shouted in unison as the bishop tried to calm them down in vain.

A lady was heard lamenting that the pastor had collected Ksh 206,000 from them.

The bishop tried to convince the youths that the money was safely in the account and pleaded with them to be patient.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears after the youths demanded that he transfer the money to their bank accounts.

“Transfer the money right now,” a lady was heard shouting.

The bishop bowed to pressure and returned the money.

Watch the video.

Are Kenyans aware that Youths forced a bishop to return their money in church? 🚨 Fixing the nation everywhere. Martha karua Hussein Mohammed pic.twitter.com/mzg2zAkGnK — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) August 27, 2024

