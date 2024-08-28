SHOCK as a former senior Government official shoots his wife and leaves her with serious injuries.

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A former senior official at the National Olympics Committee has been arrested after he dramatically shot his wife and left her with serious injuries at their home in the Ketete area, Narok County.
Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68, a
licensed gun holder, is said to have
shot and wounded his wife who is an advocate of the High Court at their home on
Tuesday, August 27 morning following an altercation.
The lawyer was injured in the
left thigh and admitted at a local private hospital in stable condition.
The matter was reported at the
Mulot police station, prompting police to visit the home.
Police said one spare magazine
was recovered and a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.
A pistol used in the shooting was also recovered in the
bedroom.
Soi was tracked by
the police after he fled the scene and arrested.
Police said he would be charged with the offense of attempted murder.
Soi was among
the senior officials charged over the misappropriation of Ksh 55 million during the
2016 Rio Olympics.
Soi, who was Kenya's Chef de Mission for the
2016 Olympics, was convicted on five charges of corruption after diverting
money meant for athletes' travel and accommodation as well as kit from
sportswear giants Nike.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments