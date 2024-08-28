SHOCK as a former senior Government official shoots his wife and leaves her with serious injuries.





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A former senior official at the National Olympics Committee has been arrested after he dramatically shot his wife and left her with serious injuries at their home in the Ketete area, Narok County.

Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68, a licensed gun holder, is said to have shot and wounded his wife who is an advocate of the High Court at their home on Tuesday, August 27 morning following an altercation.

The lawyer was injured in the left thigh and admitted at a local private hospital in stable condition.

The matter was reported at the Mulot police station, prompting police to visit the home.

Police said one spare magazine was recovered and a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

A pistol used in the shooting was also recovered in the bedroom.

Soi was tracked by the police after he fled the scene and arrested.

Police said he would be charged with the offense of attempted murder.

Soi was among the senior officials charged over the misappropriation of Ksh 55 million during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Soi, who was Kenya's Chef de Mission for the 2016 Olympics, was convicted on five charges of corruption after diverting money meant for athletes' travel and accommodation as well as kit from sportswear giants Nike.

