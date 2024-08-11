TRUMP accuses Iran of hacking his campaign







Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Donald Trump has said some of his campaign's internal communications have been hacked and blamed the Iranian government, citing past hostilities between himself and Iran.

The Republican party campaign released a statement shortly after news website Politico reported it had begun receiving emails in July from an anonymous source offering authentic documents from inside Trump's operation, including a report about running mate JD Vance's "potential vulnerabilities."

"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said.

Late on Saturday night, Trump posted on his Truth Social app that Microsoft (MSFT.O), had just informed the campaign that Iran had hacked one of its websites. He cast blame on Iran, adding they were "only able to get publicly available information." He did not elaborate further on the hack.

The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iranian government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a "high-ranking official" on a U.S. presidential campaign in June.

The hackers had taken over an account belonging to a former political advisor and then used it to target the official, the report said.

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York said in an email that "the Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election."

"We do not accord any credence to such reports," it added in response to the Trump campaign's allegations.

On Friday, in response to Microsoft's findings, Iran's U.N. mission told Reuters its cyber capabilities were "defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces," and that it had no plans to launch cyberattacks.

Trump had tense relations with Iran while in office. Under Trump, the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from a multilateral Iran nuclear deal.

Trump survived an assassination attempt in July. While there have been no suggestions that the suspect was linked to Iran, last month it was reported that the U.S. had intelligence about an Iranian plot against Trump. Iran has denied such charges.