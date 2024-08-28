DCI parades the faces of three men who defrauded a Pakistani national of over Sh 116 million (PHOTOs).

Thursday, August 29,
2024 - Abdul
Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim have been
arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that
duped a Pakistani national over Sh116 million.
The trio masterminded a scrap metal and car battery syndicate,
enticing the unsuspecting victim to Kenya with promises of lucrative business
opportunities in the sector.
Upon his arrival, Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim advised the victim to
register a company, demanding Sh7 million for the process. The victim handed
over the cash to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Rian Shul, who posed as an
accountant at the registrar of companies and a personal assistant at the Deputy
President’s office, respectively.
To add insult to injury, the victim was duped into making
several additional payments in the name of warehouse rent, scrap metal and
battery purchases, KRA customs duties, and special permits, all amounting to a
staggering Sh116 million.
A meticulous investigation, focusing on financial transactions
and issued documents, revealed that all the permits were forged and did not
originate from any legitimate government offices.
A manhunt ensued, and through a thorough analysis of their
geo-locations and movements, the trio was finally smoked out of their hideouts
and apprehended.
They were subsequently arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts,
where they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted a bond of Sh5
million plus one surety.
The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.
