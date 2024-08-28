DCI parades the faces of three men who defrauded a Pakistani national of over Sh 116 million (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim have been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that duped a Pakistani national over Sh116 million.

The trio masterminded a scrap metal and car battery syndicate, enticing the unsuspecting victim to Kenya with promises of lucrative business opportunities in the sector.

Upon his arrival, Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim advised the victim to register a company, demanding Sh7 million for the process. The victim handed over the cash to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Rian Shul, who posed as an accountant at the registrar of companies and a personal assistant at the Deputy President’s office, respectively.

To add insult to injury, the victim was duped into making several additional payments in the name of warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, KRA customs duties, and special permits, all amounting to a staggering Sh116 million.

A meticulous investigation, focusing on financial transactions and issued documents, revealed that all the permits were forged and did not originate from any legitimate government offices.

A manhunt ensued, and through a thorough analysis of their geo-locations and movements, the trio was finally smoked out of their hideouts and apprehended.

They were subsequently arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts, where they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted a bond of Sh5 million plus one surety.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024.

