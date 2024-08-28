RAILA’s goon GAUCHO is now rubbing shoulders with WILLIAM RUTO after attacking him and abusing him badly - Pledges his loyalty to him (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Self-proclaimed Ghetto President Calvins Otieno alias Gaucho was among the ODM members who received President William Ruto during his tour of Migori.

Taking to his Facebook account, he shared photos of himself shaking hands with Ruto and sharing a light moment with him.

Although Gaucho has been one of Ruto’s most fierce critics, he has changed his tune after Ruto formed a broad-based government that saw top ODM leaders land jobs in key ministries.

Gaucho stated that Ruto is no longer "Zakayo" but "John the Baptist" and thanked him for endorsing Raila's candidacy for the African Union.

