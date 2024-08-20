Couple splash out $118K on a nine-month cruise to see 65 countries after realizing “life’s too short.”







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A couple splashed out $118K on a nine-month cruise around the world to see 65 countries after realizing “life’s too short.”

Andrew Kenney, 27, and his wife, Ale, 29, set off on their cruise visiting 150 ports in 65 countries – in December 2023.

The couple decided to embark on the trip after both of their dads passed away, not wanting to wait until they retired to travel.

The couple say so far they have visited Australia, France, Greenland and the Bahamas on their “once in a lifetime trip” and say they’ve made friends for life onboard.

But the pair say they have been working even while on the trip as Andrew has been doing freelance videography and Ale has been vlogging their journey.

Ale, a pharmacy technician, from Panama City, Florida, US, said: “Both of our fathers passed away when they were very young and didn’t get to do much traveling.

“After my dad passed away we said we hoped we would get to travel when we retire.

“But we thought that one of us might die before we get to travel so we decided to travel the world together.”

Andrew, a videographer and photographer, added: “It has been an incredible experience.

“If we can go now then why shouldn’t we?

“After we spoke to friends and family about it they said we should do it so here we are.”

Ale’s dad, Lynn Ellenburg, passed away aged 57 in 2021 after a short illness and Andrew’s dad, Chris Kenney, then 30, died when he was two years old in 1999

After her dad’s death, Ale said she saw an advert for the Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise and brought it up to Andrew.

She said: “I brought it up as a joke because I thought you would have to be insane to go on a nine-month cruise.

“But, we started looking into it and the fact it was a full world cruise where we would hit seven continents and see the world wonders won us over.”

The couple set off on the cruise from Miami, Florida, on December 10, 2023.

They say that it has been a “once-in a-lifetime trip” and they hope to return to some of their favourite locations in the future.

She said: “The things we have experienced are what we read about or watched on TV.

“Like who gets to see the Great Wall of China or the Taj Mahal?

“We loved Japan, it was incredible the food was amazing and the people were super helpful and friendly.

“South Africa was beautiful and unlike anywhere we have ever been.

“French Polynesia is the most perfect place on the planet, we realised that this was a sample of places we will return to.”

They said they have been “surprised” by the community they have met on the ship.

Ale said: “I was not expecting the community on board, with us all being forced into these different circumstances we have found some lifelong friends.

“We have made a community with like-minded people who love to travel.

“It has been a whole level that I did not anticipate.”

The couple paid $59k each for their room and said it was “worth it.”

Andrew said: “You get three loads of laundry done every week, unlimited wifi, free food and drinks and get to see seven world wonders – all included in the price.

“They really packed it worth it, we knew if we had taken all these trips individually it would be more expensive.

“It is like you pay for your rent in advance for nine months.”

Andrew added: “I have been able to work on the shop as an editor and do filming for people who need it on board.

“There was a lot of preparation for us to come on board, we have managed to pack a lot of our travel into these nine months.

“We have the whole of our lives to work so we wanted to take this opportunity.”