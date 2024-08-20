Murder suspect who has been on the run for 20 years is found working as a police officer in his hometown

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A 72-year-old Ohio man has been taken into custody twenty years after he was charged in a 2004 shooting death, and allegedly fled the country.
Antonio Riano, 72, has been on Ohio's "Most
Wanted" list for 20 years now, since the 2004 shooting death of Benjamin
Becarra, 25.
Riano's story was told on TV's America's Most
Wanted in 2005 but he continued to evade law enforcement for nearly two
more decades, even as he worked as one of them.
On August 1, 2024, Riano was finally arrested and taken in
after US Marshals reported finding him working as a police officer in
his hometown of Zapotitlán Palmas, State of Oaxaca, Mexico.
Riano was wanted for homicide by the Butler County Sheriff's
Office after the December 2004 shooting, but allegedly fled to Mexico to avoid
prosecution.
According to the US Marshals Service, the sheriff's office
partnered with the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International
Affairs, who then worked with law enforcement in Mexico to arrest and extradite
Riano.
He is now being held Butler County Jail without bond pending
additional court proceedings.
"The United States Marshal Service, through our violent
fugitive task forces, assists our state and local law enforcement partners to
apprehend the area’s most dangerous fugitives," said US Marshal Michael D.
Black in the statement.
"This arrest is the result of the ongoing sharing of
information between the agencies and the determination of the investigators who
refused to give up on this case."
Dubbed "The Devil" as his story was featured
on AMW, Riano's trail went cold after US Marshals attempted to capture him
with a 2006 warrant.
They'd tracked him to his mother's house in Mexico, but by
the time Marshals arrived, Riano was no longer there.
The cold case picked up heat in January 2024 when the Butler
County Prosecutor's Office received its reapplication for the provisional
warrant.
At that time, Chief Investigator Paul Newton and his team
used social media, including Facebook, to track Riano down. While purportedly
working as a police officer in Mexico, according to the US Marshals' release,
Riano had left behind a wife and three kids in Hamilton, Ohio.
Newton said Riano "has been the most challenging just
in the simple fact that he really dug in then and went underground."
After the 2006 attempt failed, Newton said Riano moved
again.
"We really didn’t see any evidence of him until
2023," he said. "I think he thought he was home free."
Now that he's captured, Riano is facing two counts of murder
and felony assault charges for the December 19, 2004 shooting of Becarra
outside the Roadhouse Bar.
Police say they found the gun used in the shooting in a
hidden compartment under the kitchen floor of Riano's apartment in Hamilton
with bullets beside it.
Riano reportedly tried to step in to help a bartender after
Becarra was asked to leave the premises since he'd been part of a fight there a
few weeks back. As Riano and Becarra allegedly began to argue, the bartender
purportedly asked them to take the dispute outside.
Shortly after, gunshots were heard and Becarra was found
lying face down on the sidewalk. Surveillance footage at the time showed Riano
leaving the scene, but authorities were unable to locate him.
0 Comments