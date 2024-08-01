Couple celebrating birthday found dead in Mexico hotel room







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A couple on vacation celebrating a birthday was mysteriously found dead in their hotel room in a resort town in Mexico.

Lindsay and Nick Jordan had travelled from Reno, Nevada, to Cabo San Lucas to meet up with friends for Lindsay's 46th birthday.

Their friends went to their room to check on them when they did not appear one morning to discuss plans. However, on getting to the room, the friends were turned away by hotel workers and cops, according to their son, Deven Simms, 21.

The married couple, who have three children, was discovered dead on July 14, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported this week.

Deven has translated medical records and police reports and said that local authorities suspect his parents’ deaths were drug-related.





"But everything I’ve seen, the amounts of what was found and tests are different in every document," he told the newspaper.

Deven added that his dad did not drink and he does not believe they overdosed on drugs. But it is not possible to have independent autopsies done in the US because authorities did not rule the deaths suspicious, he said.

"I know now we will never know," he said.

The couple leaves behind Deven and their daughters Haley Jordan, 19, and Sammy, 12.

Haley said her parents were travelling with friends from work. They had shared pictures from the resort in a family group chat on the first two days of the trip.





"Not too bad from our room for our long weekend!" the mother had written.

The last photo shared by the couple showed them smiling and having lunch at the resort.

"They were so happy to be going on this trip," Haley told the newspaper. "It’s all my mom talked about."

Deven received the devastating news in a phone call from their work friends and informed his siblings.