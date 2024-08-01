Babysitter arrested after 2-year-old fell out of her moving SUV and was hit by car







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A 55-year-old babysitter is facing multiple charges after a toddler opened the door of a moving SUV, fell out and was hit by a car in Clinton, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to an arrest warrant, Maria Santiago watches a handful of children, but it did not state her relationship to the 2-year-old.

The toddler’s parents declined to be interviewed by police.

When the incident occurred, three other children — aged 9, 4 and 2 — were left at home alone with chicken boiling on the stove, according to an arrest warrant.

The child was hit in May on Sunnybrook Lane when he opened the SUV door as Santiago was driving quickly around a curve.

The tire was still on the child’s legs when neighbors ran to help, according to an arrest warrant. The child was seriously injured.

A witness told police that the toddler usually got out of his car seat and would stand up in the backseat, according to a police report. Santiago was driving to pick up another child when she ran him over.

She turned herself in on Monday, July 29, after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Santiago has been charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of failure to apply child restraint system.

She has been released on a written promise to appear. The case has been continued to Aug. 26.