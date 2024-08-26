Checkout singer FLAVOUR’s lovely outfit that has got social media users talking (VIDEO)



Monday, August 26, 2024 – Afrobeats star, Flavour had his concert in the UK last night August 25. and the outfit during his performance has left social media users talking.

The white ensemble was embellished with white feathers, making it ‘unique.’

 While some social media users liked the outfit, others found it amusing.

See the divergent reactions and a video of him in the outfit below 


