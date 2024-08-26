Members of a Ghanaian Church pray fervently with passports and flags of the country they want to relocate to (VIDEO)







Monday, August 26, 2024 – Hundreds of members of a church in Ghana were filmed praying in church with their international passports and the flags of the countries they wish to relocate to.

A video shared online shows the members repeating prayers said by a female minister.

As they prayed, they held up the flags of countries they wish to relocate to.

Some made clothes out of the flag of the country they wish to relocate to.

Even the minister was not left out as she prayed with a flag tied around her waist. Her assistants also held flags of countries they want to relocate to.

The video has sparked conversations about mass migration in Ghana.





See below.