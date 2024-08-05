ANGELINA JOLIE and BRAD PITT's son faces long recovery after suffering 'complex trauma' in electric bike crash

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, has been released from ICU following his e-bike crash.
The 20-year-old will have a 'long road of recovery' and
'suffered complex trauma' a source told People of his condition.
'Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex
trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.'
The insider added that Pax and Angelina, 49, 'are deeply
grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the
outstanding medical care he received.'
The Oscar winner remains by her son's side, as well as his
other siblings, with the source noting they 'have been visiting and helping',
and adding, 'They are all very close.'
As for Pax's estranged father Brad, a rep for the
60-year-old actor declined to comment when asked by DailyMail.com if he planned
to visit his son in the hospital.
It comes following claims that the actress is reportedly
seeking help for her 'troubled' son.
Angelina has been by Pax's side at the hospital since he
crashed into a car during rush hour in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles
on Monday, July 29.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
A source told TMZ on Tuesday that witnesses who lived
nearby initially believed Pax had died in the crash as they discovered him
lying lifeless on the ground.
It was not until paramedics arrived at the scene that Pax
regained consciousness.
Page Six is reporting that this was not the first time the
young man has been involved in incidents involving two and four wheeled
vehicles.
'His friends are concerned about him,' an insider told the
outlet alleging, 'He's being reckless. They're worried.'
0 Comments