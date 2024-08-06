Actress HALLE BERRY loses bid to force ex-husband OLIVIER MARTINEZ to attend co-parenting therapy







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - American actress, Halle Berry has lost her bid to force ex-husband Olivier Martinez to attend co-parenting therapy to resolve conflicts around their ten-year-old son.

The Oscar-winner, 57, married Martinez, 58, in 2013, the same year they welcomed son Maceo, and split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized seven years later in August 2023.

Berry had claimed Martinez was trying to delay their agreed co-parenting therapy to 'take the summer off.' But according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a judge denied the actress' bid on Thursday, citing a 'lack of exigent circumstance.'

The pair had agreed to attend therapy in May to 'resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent' their son.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ last week, Berry claims her ex decided to delay the sessions until September so he could take the 'summer off - without clearing it with her or their therapist.

She claims he did not attend July sessions to travel to his native France and that he wants to cancel sessions in August due to his brother visiting.

The actress wanted a judge to force him to adhere to the schedule laid out in the agreement. She also says as the therapy sessions are conducted via Zoom, Martinez cannot use travel as an excuse.

The star said the six joint sessions were due to be completed by June 14.

Per Radar, Berry's legal team had claimed that Martinez's absence from therapy was hindering the 'development and best interests' of their son - with Berry claiming Martinez 'continuously' involves Maceo in their arguments - leading him to 'act out against her.'

Martinez’s team responded by arguing Berry is 'constantly attempting to strong-arm [him] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal.'

His lawyer added that Maceo faced 'no immediate harm' and alleged Berry decided to file the request when she 'knew' Martinez would be traveling - and that Berry's request did not qualify for an emergency order.

In May it emerged the former couple would use the help of an adult and child psychiatrist in a bid to resolve their issues, as per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The doctor will 'determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the co-parenting therapy/coaching,' according to the documents.

The pair were set to attend one solo session, before going to at least six sessions together by June 14.

Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, 54, might get involved as well, with documents revealing the singer is not 'precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions.'

Halle, who started dating Hunt in September 2020, finalized her divorce from Olivier in 2023.