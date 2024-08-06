Congregants robbed during church service in South Africa (VIDEO)



Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A church in New Brighton was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Armed men stormed the church located in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, and robbed congregants of cellphones and other personal belongings.

A video from the scene captured congregants taking cover shortly after the operation. It's unclear if anyone was killed.

Watch the video below

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments