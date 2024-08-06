Congregants robbed during church service in South Africa (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A church in New Brighton was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
Armed men stormed the church located in the Eastern Cape of
South Africa, and robbed congregants of cellphones and other personal
belongings.
A video from the scene captured congregants taking cover
shortly after the operation. It's unclear if anyone was killed.
Watch the video below
Congregants robbed during church service in South Africa pic.twitter.com/WfnOoT8gEy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 6, 2024
