Actor ZAC EFRON taken to hospital after swimming pool incident in Ibiza







Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Actor Zac Efron was taken to a hospital in Spain following an incident in a swimming pool but is now recovering well.

According to Efron's representative, the actor was transported to the hospital as a precaution after a "minor swimming incident" at a villa in Ibiza on Friday night. He was released from the hospital the following morning and is reportedly doing fine.

Efron has been on an extended tour of Europe, with sightings in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the past month. Just days ago, he was seen on stage with renowned DJ Martin Garrix, looking vibrant and full of life.

The actor is enjoying a well-deserved summer break after starring in the acclaimed film "The Iron Claw" alongside Jeremy Allen White and appearing with John Cena in "Ricky Stanicky." Efron is also preparing for an upcoming "Three Men and a Baby" reboot, which is currently in pre-production.

While the exact details of the swimming incident remain unclear, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Efron was found in the pool by two staff members at the villa who quickly pulled him out of the water. The rep emphasized that the hospital visit was strictly precautionary and did not specify what initially caused Efron to be in distress in the pool.

Efron's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he continues to recover and enjoy his summer vacation.