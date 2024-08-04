Actor ZAC EFRON taken to hospital after swimming pool incident in Ibiza

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Actor Zac Efron was taken to a hospital in Spain following an incident in a swimming pool but is now recovering well.
According to Efron's representative, the actor was
transported to the hospital as a precaution after a "minor swimming
incident" at a villa in Ibiza on Friday night. He was released from the
hospital the following morning and is reportedly doing fine.
Efron has been on an extended tour of Europe, with sightings
in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the past month. Just days ago, he
was seen on stage with renowned DJ Martin Garrix, looking vibrant and full of
life.
The actor is enjoying a well-deserved summer break after
starring in the acclaimed film "The Iron Claw" alongside Jeremy Allen
White and appearing with John Cena in "Ricky Stanicky." Efron is also
preparing for an upcoming "Three Men and a Baby" reboot, which is
currently in pre-production.
While the exact details of the swimming incident remain
unclear, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Efron was found in the
pool by two staff members at the villa who quickly pulled him out of the water.
The rep emphasized that the hospital visit was strictly precautionary and did
not specify what initially caused Efron to be in distress in the pool.
Efron's fans can breathe a sigh of relief as he continues to
recover and enjoy his summer vacation.
0 Comments