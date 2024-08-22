A man dressed in a suit captured on CCTV stealing a laptop at an office in Karen (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - A smartly dressed man walked into an office in Karen and stole a laptop, not knowing that he was doing it right in front of CCTV cameras installed in the office premises.

In the footage, the suspect is seen interacting with one of the staff members as he makes an inquiry.

After a brief interaction, he walks away smiling.





He then goes back to the staff member who was seated on her desk busy doing some work, and asks for some documents to fill.

The lady grants her the documents, not knowing that he has an ill intention.

The cunning man walks away with the documents and sits on an empty desk where a laptop was placed.

He surveys around and when he notices that no one is watching, he picks up the laptop and stashes it in his garments.

He returns the documents to the lady and then walks out after completing his mission.

Watch the video.

⚡Thief alert:



Hello Nyakundi,



Kindly help us identify this guy who stole a laptop from our offices in Karen.



Anyone with information can contact 0720511511. pic.twitter.com/aTsC4WtdWC — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST