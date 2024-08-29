A man displays injuries after his wife attacked him with a knife and had a baby with their marriage counsellor - Says he is not ready to leave her (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - A man has taken to social media to narrate his marital woes and made it clear that despite being in an abusive marriage, he is not ready to leave his wife.

His wife has been subjecting him to physical abuse and even got pregnant by their marriage counselor.

At one time, she attacked him with a knife and almost slit his throat after a domestic dispute.

He claims that the reason he can’t leave his abusive wife is because they made a vow.

See his posts.





