New twist as Controller of Budget tells Meru residents that she will only work with impeached Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA and nobody else





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - The political drama in Meru County has taken a sharp turn.

This is after the Controller of Budget, Dr, Margaret Nyakang'o, stood her ground against an appeal to halt impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza's authority over county finances.

This comes as protests in Meru enter their second day, with residents increasingly frustrated by the embattled governor's presence in office despite her impeachment.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi had urgently appealed to Nyakang'o to freeze Governor Mwangaza’s access to the County Revenue Fund, arguing that the impeachment, confirmed by a majority vote in the Senate, should disqualify her from making any financial authorisations.

However, Nyakang'o rejected the request, citing the High Court’s decision to temporarily halt Mwangaza’s removal, allowing her to continue operating as governor until further judicial directives.

"The court order stopping the implementation of the Senate's resolution effectively keeps Governor Mwangaza in office," Nyakang'o stated in a letter addressed to Senator Murungi on Tuesday, August 27.

"As long as the court maintains this order, the Governor retains the authority to assent to the Appropriation Bill and authorise withdrawals from the Meru County Revenue Fund."

Mwangaza, who faced her third impeachment on August 21, was found guilty of all three charges brought against her by the Senate, including gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST