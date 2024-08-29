New twist as Controller of Budget tells Meru residents that she will only work with impeached Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA and nobody else

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - The political drama in Meru County has taken a sharp turn.
This is after the Controller of Budget, Dr, Margaret Nyakang'o, stood her ground against an appeal to halt impeached Governor Kawira Mwangaza's authority over county finances.
This comes as protests in Meru
enter their second day, with residents increasingly frustrated by the embattled
governor's presence in office despite her impeachment.
Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi had
urgently appealed to Nyakang'o to freeze Governor Mwangaza’s access to the County
Revenue Fund, arguing that the impeachment, confirmed by a majority vote in the
Senate, should disqualify her from making any financial authorisations.
However, Nyakang'o rejected the
request, citing the High Court’s decision to temporarily halt Mwangaza’s
removal, allowing her to continue operating as governor until further judicial
directives.
"The court order stopping
the implementation of the Senate's resolution effectively keeps Governor
Mwangaza in office," Nyakang'o stated in a letter addressed to Senator
Murungi on Tuesday, August 27.
"As long as the court
maintains this order, the Governor retains the authority to assent to the
Appropriation Bill and authorise withdrawals from the Meru County Revenue
Fund."
Mwangaza, who faced her third
impeachment on August 21, was found guilty of all three charges brought against
her by the Senate, including gross violation of the Constitution and abuse of
office.
