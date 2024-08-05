5-year-old killed and another injured after bounce house is blown in air by wind at baseball game







Monday, August 5, 2024 - A 5-year-old boy, Declan Hicks, d!ed and another child was injured after a bounce house they were playing in became airborne in Charles County, Maryland.

The tragic incident occurred during a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday, Aug. 2, when a bounce house flew “approximately 15 to 20 feet” high with a group of children inside it due to a gust of wind, "causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field," Charles County Government said in a press release.

"On August 2 at 9:21 p.m., Charles County 9-1-1 Public Safety Communications received a call from the Regency Furniture Stadium reporting that a moon bounce house became airborne due to a wind gust, while children were inside it," authorities shared.

A 5-year-old boy from La Plata, Maryland, received “life-threatening injuries” in the incident and was airlifted to a children's hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The second child sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” and was also sent to hospital to be treated. Their name, sex and age were not detailed in the release.

“Charles County EMS personnel, who were already stationed at the stadium for the game, along with trainers from the baseball team and several Volunteer first responders who were in attendance, swiftly began patient care within minutes of the incident,” Charles County Government said.





NBC Washington reported that the bounce house was hired to keep the children entertained nearby during the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game. According to witnesses who spoke to the outlet, the bounce house was also secured by stakes before becoming airborne.

The Blue Crabs canceled their baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 3, following the incident and are offering counseling and support to the victims’ families in the wake of the tragedy, per the release.

Courtney Knichel, General Manager of the Blue Crabs said in a statement, “Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”