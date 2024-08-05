CHRISEAN ROCK faces up to 8-years in prison on drug-related charges

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Chrisean Rock is facing eight years in prison following her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.
According to arrest documents obtained by XXL,
Chrisean Rock is currently detained at the Northeast Oklahoma Community
Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla., on drug-related charges.
The 24-year-old reality star has been charged with failure
to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and
possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.
Chrisean Rock is facing eight years in prison following
her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.
According to arrest documents obtained by XXL,
Chrisean Rock is currently detained at the Northeast Oklahoma Community
Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla., on drug-related charges.
The 24-year-old reality star has been charged with failure
to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and
possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.
Chrisean is facing eight years in prison with each charge
carrying a four-year sentence.
Under Oklahoma law, CDS is a controlled substance, which
includes narcotics, amphetamines, and other opiates. Possessing marijuana
or CDS with intent to distribute is a felony with the minimum sentence being
two years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.
Chrisean Rock's legal battle started in June of 2024
when she was arrested at Blueface's court hearing in Los Angeles and
was extradited back to Oklahoma because she had a warrant out for her 2022
arrest on drug charges.
0 Comments