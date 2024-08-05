CHRISEAN ROCK faces up to 8-years in prison on drug-related charges







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Chrisean Rock is facing eight years in prison following her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL, Chrisean Rock is currently detained at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, Okla., on drug-related charges.

The 24-year-old reality star has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.

Chrisean is facing eight years in prison with each charge carrying a four-year sentence.

Under Oklahoma law, CDS is a controlled substance, which includes narcotics, amphetamines, and other opiates. Possessing marijuana or CDS with intent to distribute is a felony with the minimum sentence being two years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.

Chrisean Rock's legal battle started in June of 2024 when she was arrested at Blueface's court hearing in Los Angeles and was extradited back to Oklahoma because she had a warrant out for her 2022 arrest on drug charges.