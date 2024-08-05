Prosecutor resigns after he was caught on video allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old boy (VIDEOs)







Monday, August 5, 2024 - A Bronx prosecutor abruptly resigned after he was caught on video allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old boy he communicated with online.

William C.C. Kemp-Neal, 30, known for handling child endangerment cases, quit his post in the Bronx District Attorney’s office four days after the group Dads Against Predators posted footage of him filmed in the parking lot of the Target on East Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon.

The clip taken July 8 at around 8:30 p.m., the video vigilantes approach a man identified as Kemp-Neal, asking if he’s Marcus.





Almost immediately, Kemp-Neal — who graduated from Fordham Law in 2021 — runs.

Kemp-Neal made $84,990 as an ADA, and handled mostly assault, harassment, and child endangerment cases.

The men give chase, while yelling out, “Excuse me everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy.”

The chase abruptly ended when a random man intervened, grabbing Kemp-Neal and placing him in a chokehold, according to the footage.

Kemp-Neal can be seen struggling to breath and trying to break free while one of the men interrogates him.

“You wanna take him to get a milkshake, right Marcus?” asks one of the men.

“I didn’t,” Kemp-Neal replied.

Kemp-Neal is manhandled by the unknown man, and at points, his eyes seem to bulge as the chokehold intensified, the video shows.

Kemp-Neal has not been charged with any crime.

“William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024,” reads a statement from DA Darcel Clark’s office. “He resigned from the office.”

Watch the video of the moment he was caught allegedly trying to meet a child below.

