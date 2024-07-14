Youthful Kalenjin lady, LOVELYNE JEPTOO, gets married to an elderly mzungu man, who is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Youthful Kalenjin lady, Lovelyne Jeptoo, has proved that age is just a number after getting married to her elderly mzungu lover in a colorful wedding ceremony.

The glamorous event was attended by friends and family members, who turned up in large numbers to witness Jeptoo make lifetime vows with the elderly American grandfather.

Jeptoo did not shy away from posting videos of her wedding on her social media handles, despite facing a lot of criticism from her followers.

The majority of her followers flooded her timeline with nasty comments and trolled her, claiming that she fell in love with the elderly man for financial gains.

Others alleged that she fell in love with the old man to get a visa to the United States of America.





Watch videos of the colorful wedding.

A youthful Kalenjin lady gets married to an elderly mzungu man in a colourful ceremony.. pic.twitter.com/H49hVU6Gql — HotSource (@MotoMushene) July 14, 2024

Pomp and colour as Kalenjin lady, Lovelyn Jeptoo gets married to her elderly mzungu lover pic.twitter.com/nP6Le0nCOi — HotSource (@MotoMushene) July 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.