See the people RUTO is planning to appoint as new Cabinet Secretaries? Gen Zs are watching keenly

Sunday, July 14, 2024 – President William Ruto has assured the Gen Zs that he will not disappoint them again while appointing a new Cabinet.
This was revealed by Prime Cabinet Secretary
Musalia Mudavadi who revealed Ruto's commitment to assembling a new Cabinet of
“exceptional competence and integrity.”
This announcement follows the dramatic
dismissal of all Cabinet Secretaries, signaling a robust reformation strategy
aimed at restoring public trust and reshaping governance.
During a critical diplomatic engagement,
Mudavadi outlined the President's vision for a government that is inclusive and
representative of Kenya's diverse populace.
According to Mudavadi, a seismic shift is
underway when Ruto appoints his new Cabinet.
He emphasised that the forthcoming nominees
will not only reflect high standards of competence but will also embody
integrity—essential qualities in the face of rising public expectations and
pressing national challenges.
“The President is steadfast in his resolve to
deepen public participation, fostering a governance structure that champions
equity across various social strata,” Mudavadi stated.
By advocating for a broad-based government,
the President aims to expedite the implementation of transformative initiatives
essential for expanding job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.
Mudavadi highlighted that the reform process
is intrinsically linked to national unity, peace, and prosperity, aligning
closely with the administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.
This approach is set to reflect the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans, ensuring
that their voices are heard and considered in the governance process.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary assured
international partners that, despite the Cabinet overhaul, government
operations would remain uninterrupted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments