See the people RUTO is planning to appoint as new Cabinet Secretaries? Gen Zs are watching keenly





Sunday, July 14, 2024 – President William Ruto has assured the Gen Zs that he will not disappoint them again while appointing a new Cabinet.

This was revealed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who revealed Ruto's commitment to assembling a new Cabinet of “exceptional competence and integrity.”

This announcement follows the dramatic dismissal of all Cabinet Secretaries, signaling a robust reformation strategy aimed at restoring public trust and reshaping governance.

During a critical diplomatic engagement, Mudavadi outlined the President's vision for a government that is inclusive and representative of Kenya's diverse populace.

According to Mudavadi, a seismic shift is underway when Ruto appoints his new Cabinet.

He emphasised that the forthcoming nominees will not only reflect high standards of competence but will also embody integrity—essential qualities in the face of rising public expectations and pressing national challenges.

“The President is steadfast in his resolve to deepen public participation, fostering a governance structure that champions equity across various social strata,” Mudavadi stated.

By advocating for a broad-based government, the President aims to expedite the implementation of transformative initiatives essential for expanding job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

Mudavadi highlighted that the reform process is intrinsically linked to national unity, peace, and prosperity, aligning closely with the administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. This approach is set to reflect the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans, ensuring that their voices are heard and considered in the governance process.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary assured international partners that, despite the Cabinet overhaul, government operations would remain uninterrupted.

