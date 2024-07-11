Panic as RUTO begins firing advisors just as he promised the Gen Zs – Look! He is listening at last





Thursday, July 11, 2024 – Panic has gripped the Public Service after President William Ruto started firing advisors just like the Gen Zs wanted.

Ruto, through his Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, penned a letter to all Cabinet Secretaries directing them to select one advisor to retain, effectively paving the way for the firing of the rest.

In a letter, Koskei explained that the Presidency had revised the number of advisors assigned to each CS, trimming them from two to just 1.

He noted that the reduction of the workforce was in line with Ruto's directive that the number of advisors in government be reduced by 50% with immediate effect.

"By dint of that Presidential Action, the number of advisors assigned to each Cabinet Secretary has been revised from two to one," Koskei directed.

"Additionally, the number of personal staff attached to you will remain as set out in the Public Service Commission guidelines being two (2) staffers."

Koskei directed the CSs to assess their staffers and hand in the name of the advisor they wish to retain.

He further asked them to submit the names to the Public Service Commission by Thursday, July 11, 2024.

"You are requested to assess the requirements of your office and indicate the advisor you would wish to retain to support you in the discharge of your portfolio mandate," he added.

"Any advisors beyond the set threshold will be immediately phased out from the Public Service."

The action is likely to reduce political tension in the country and calm down the Gen Zs who have been calling on Ruto to fire some advisors and reduce his government as a way of reducing the wage bill.

