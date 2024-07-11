Panic as RUTO begins firing advisors just as he promised the Gen Zs – Look! He is listening at last

Thursday, July 11, 2024 – Panic has gripped the Public Service after President William Ruto started firing advisors just like the Gen Zs wanted.
Ruto, through his Chief of Staff
and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, penned a letter to all Cabinet
Secretaries directing them to select one advisor to retain, effectively paving
the way for the firing of the rest.
In a letter, Koskei explained
that the Presidency had revised the number of advisors assigned to each CS,
trimming them from two to just 1.
He noted that the reduction of
the workforce was in line with Ruto's directive that the number of advisors in
government be reduced by 50% with immediate effect.
"By dint of that
Presidential Action, the number of advisors assigned to each Cabinet Secretary
has been revised from two to one," Koskei directed.
"Additionally, the number
of personal staff attached to you will remain as set out in the Public Service
Commission guidelines being two (2) staffers."
Koskei directed the CSs to assess
their staffers and hand in the name of the advisor they wish to retain.
He further asked them to submit
the names to the Public Service Commission by Thursday, July 11, 2024.
"You are requested to
assess the requirements of your office and indicate the advisor you would wish
to retain to support you in the discharge of your portfolio mandate," he
added.
"Any advisors beyond the
set threshold will be immediately phased out from the Public Service."
The action is likely to reduce
political tension in the country and calm down the Gen Zs who have been calling
on Ruto to fire some advisors and reduce his government as a way of reducing
the wage bill.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
