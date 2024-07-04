You know sponsors of these goons, so stop talking and arrest them – RAILA lectures RUTO on chaotic protests

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has challenged President William Ruto to stop talking and start acting on the sponsors of the goons that caused mayhem during the Gen Zs protests on Tuesday.
In a statement, Raila called on
Ruto to immediately probe the destruction of property and
robbery incidents witnessed during the Tuesday protests.
On Tuesday, the ODM leader accused Ruto and his administration of reluctance to deal with the suspects who caused mayhem.
According to Baba, Ruto’s
government had enough information about the sponsors of the ongoing
demonstrations but had chosen not to take action against them.
According to him, the protests
witnessed on Tuesday involving vandalism and robbery differed from
what was witnessed at the start of the protests when Gen Zs were in complete
control.
While expressing his stance on
the chaotic protests, Raila warned the perpetrators to halt their activities or
face dire consequences.
“For thugs to hijack the
protests and turn them into mayhem against innocent Kenyans amounts to a double
betrayal of the youth. The bad manners have to be stopped,” Raila declared.
“People who are not the Gen Z
that started the initial protests hijacked it, looted businesses, attacked
innocent Kenyans, and destroyed critical infrastructure.”
Raila condemned the violence
caused by hired goons, saying they should never be allowed to continue with
their barbaric activities again.
Raila's remarks come barely a
day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki put on notice
criminal gangs posing as peaceful protesters with intentions of invading
public and private property.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
