You know sponsors of these goons, so stop talking and arrest them – RAILA lectures RUTO on chaotic protests





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has challenged President William Ruto to stop talking and start acting on the sponsors of the goons that caused mayhem during the Gen Zs protests on Tuesday.

In a statement, Raila called on Ruto to immediately probe the destruction of property and robbery incidents witnessed during the Tuesday protests.

On Tuesday, the ODM leader accused Ruto and his administration of reluctance to deal with the suspects who caused mayhem.

According to Baba, Ruto’s government had enough information about the sponsors of the ongoing demonstrations but had chosen not to take action against them.

According to him, the protests witnessed on Tuesday involving vandalism and robbery differed from what was witnessed at the start of the protests when Gen Zs were in complete control.

While expressing his stance on the chaotic protests, Raila warned the perpetrators to halt their activities or face dire consequences.

“For thugs to hijack the protests and turn them into mayhem against innocent Kenyans amounts to a double betrayal of the youth. The bad manners have to be stopped,” Raila declared.

“People who are not the Gen Z that started the initial protests hijacked it, looted businesses, attacked innocent Kenyans, and destroyed critical infrastructure.”

Raila condemned the violence caused by hired goons, saying they should never be allowed to continue with their barbaric activities again.

Raila's remarks come barely a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki put on notice criminal gangs posing as peaceful protesters with intentions of invading public and private property.

