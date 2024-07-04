Wanted dead or alive! DCI releases photos of goons who robbed people and caused violence during Gen Z protests as they hunt them down one by one (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 4, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released photos of suspects who are wanted in connection with violence during the anti-finance bill protests.
In a statement, the directorate asked the
suspects to surrender to the nearest police station or else they would hunt them
down.
"The Individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-finance bill demonstrations.
"We therefore advise them to report to the
nearest police station for further police action," read the statement
DCI further asked members of the public with any information regarding the suspects to volunteer the information
anonymously through the hotline number 0800722203 or call 999, 911, or 112.
On Tuesday, the directorate disclosed that the
anti-government protests were marred with violence and several properties
destroyed, noting that security officers hand singled out protestors who were
engaged in criminal activities.
The DCI further deployed scrupulous
investigators across the affected regions to pursue suspects captured on CCTV
cameras and mobile phone recordings violently robbing, stealing, and destroying
properties and businesses of innocent citizens.
The directorate stated that the suspects will
bear the consequences of their actions individually in the corridors of
justice.
DCI further appealed to property and business owners whose premises are equipped with CCTV cameras, which may have captured criminal activities being perpetuated, to grant access to DCI Imaging and Acoustic Unit detectives for the footage retrieval.
