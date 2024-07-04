Dissolve your inept Cabinet, disband MUDAVADI, RACHEL, and DORCAS offices, and fire DAVID NDII – Senators now tell RUTO





Thursday, July 4, 2024 - Senators have urged President William Ruto to fire his entire Cabinet due to current challenges facing Kenya.

Led by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Senators have made calls to disband the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary, currently held by CS Musalia Mudavadi, among other significant recommendations.

Addressing the Senate yesterday, Khalwale criticised the inclusion of offices like that of the First and Second Ladies outside constitutional bounds.

“Mr President, dissolve and reconstitute the Cabinet. Disband offices like the Prime Cabinet Secretary that are not constitutionally mandated in Kenya," Khalwale stated.

At the same time, Khalwale also advised the president to fire his economic advisor David Ndii for misadvising him.

Senator Enoch Wambua echoed these sentiments, advocating for a reduction in the number of cabinet secretaries from 21 to 14, citing unsustainable government expenditure.

"As a show of listening to the people's concerns, reduce the number of cabinet secretaries to 14," he urged during the Senate session.

"Why do we need 21 Cabinet Secretaries for a population of less than 60 million, especially with an economy that cannot support such expenditure?"

The Kenyan DAILY POST