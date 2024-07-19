Top investigative journalist, JOHN ALLAN NAMU, confirms that he has received over Ksh 32 Million in grants from FORD FOUNDATION, the NGO Ruto is accusing of destabilizing his Government.





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Seasoned investigative journalist, John Allan Namu, has addressed reports of being funded by the Ford Foundation.

Allan Namu broke silence after popular blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared a screenshot that shows that Namu’s Media Company African Uncensored is one of the beneficiaries of the Ford Foundation.

This prompted Namu to set the record straight - acknowledging that Ford has funded some of their projects.

“This is true. We have never denied or hidden our sources of funding or partnerships.

"I have always said that the proof of our intentions is the work we do.

"I'm ready to defend all the work we have put in,” he responded.

Namu’s company has received a total grant of $250,000(Ksh 32,750,000) from the Ford Foundation between August 2023 and April 2024 to investigate corruption and foster new narratives in Kenya’s public discourse.

This comes even as President William Ruto accuses the Ford Foundation of sponsoring the recent anti-government protests.

“I am calling out Ford Foundation for sponsoring violence and anarchy in Kenya and we are telling them that they either style up or they leave,” Ruto charged on Monday after weeks of protests.

However, the US-based charity organization responded in a statement saying it is not responsible for sponsoring the chaos that has left more than 50 people, mainly the youth dead.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.