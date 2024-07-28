Former World Champion ASBEL KIPROP is now the Langat’a OCS after he was banned for a doping offense (PHOTO)





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Three-time World champion Asbel Kiprop has been promoted to an OCS.

Kiprop is reportedly the new Langat’a OCS.

The former elite athlete won an Olympic gold medal at just 19 years and went on to have an illustrious career, especially in the 1500M race.

He bagged three world championships, two African championships, and a World Cross Country; and at the time, he hit the epitome of his career.

However, all this came cràshing in 2018 when the Athletics Integrity Unit handed Kiprop a four-year ban on allegations of dọping.

He fell into depression after the ban and turned into an alcoholic.

He later went to rehab and managed to get his life back together.

