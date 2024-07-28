See what GACHAGUA did after his bodyguards tried to mishandle Kirinyaga Woman Rep NJERI MAINA as they danced at Carnivore while holding her tight (VIDEO).





Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had a memorable night at Carnivore where he was joined on the dancefloor by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina.

Gachagua’s hawk-eyed bodyguards tried to mishandle the youthful Woman Rep but he quickly intervened and signaled them to mind their business.

The second-in-command continued to dance the night away with the 30-year-old Woman Rep as his bodyguards watched from a distance.

He was holding her tight as they danced to Mugithi - a popular music genre in the Kikuyu community.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.