See what GACHAGUA did after his bodyguards tried to mishandle Kirinyaga Woman Rep NJERI MAINA as they danced at Carnivore while holding her tight (VIDEO).

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had a memorable night at Carnivore where he was joined on the dancefloor by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina.
Gachagua’s hawk-eyed bodyguards tried to mishandle the
youthful Woman Rep but he quickly intervened and signaled them to mind their
business.
The second-in-command continued to dance the night away with
the 30-year-old Woman Rep as his bodyguards watched from a distance.
He was holding her tight as they danced to Mugithi - a popular
music genre in the Kikuyu community.
Watch the video.
