Woman calls out a Kinyozi LADY for trying to hit on her husband on WhatsApp after attending to him - Shame on you VERONICA MWANGI (See the messages).





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A woman has called out a kinyozi lady for trying to hit on her husband and paraded her photo on social media.

The lady identified as Veronica Mwangi got the man’s phone number from an Mpesa transaction and approached him on WhatsApp.

She inquired whether he was single and started praising his good looks.

The man told her that he was married but the stubborn lady insisted that they could engage in a secret affair without his wife’s knowledge.

However, the faithful husband turned her down and showed his wife the messages.

The disgruntled wife took to social media to expose the kinyozi lady for trying to wreck her marriage.

Check this out.











