Heartbroken Kenyan woman parades her husband’s girlfriend on Tiktok after she sent her a video of them having a good time - Shame on you LULU MWENDWA (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A Kenyan woman is trending after she took to her TikTok account and exposed a lady who is reportedly destroying her marriage.

The lady identified as Lulu Mwenda is having an extra-marital affair with her husband and meeting him in hotels and other entertainment joints for fun.

Last Saturday, Lulu sent the aggrieved woman a video of her having a good time with her husband, leaving her heartbroken.

They were on a drinking spree in one of the city’s entertainment joints.

However, the woman made it clear that although her husband is cheating, she won’t leave her marriage.

“I have laid the foundation for this marriage and I won’t leave,” she said and recalled how they started from scratch when she got married.

She further advised ‘goat wives’ not to be intimated by their husbands’ girlfriends and to stick to their marriages no matter what.

See photos of the alleged home wrecker.

















