Scrap the Senate and reduce our salaries to Sh 200 000 per month to placate Gen Z and millions of Kenyans – UDA MP tells RUTO.





Monday, January 8, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has urged President William Ruto to scrap the senate and reduce the salaries of members of Parliament so that Kenya can live within its means.

Speaking on Saturday, North Imenti MP Raheem Dawood said Ruto must do something drastic to reduce the high wages in the country.

Dawood said if Ruto scraps the senate and reduces the salaries of MPs, he will save billions that will be channeled into critical dockets like Health and education.

“Scrap the senate and reduce our salaries to a manageable level Mr President,” Dawood said.

For several weeks, the country has witnessed anti-government protests largely spearheaded by Gen Z, comprising university and college students.

Gen Z has been urging the President to tackle corruption in his administration instead of overtaxing Kenyans to pay state officers high salaries and allowances.

MPs have been earning over Sh 1 million, but Gen Z wants their salaries reduced to Sh 200,000 per month, with the rest of the money redirected to important sectors like Health and Education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST