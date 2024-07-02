Watch the moment JALANG’O was forced to leave Siaya in RAILA’s chopper during FRED OMONDI’s burial after locals threatened to attack him for going to bed with RUTO (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - On Saturday, Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias, Jalang’o, was among the leaders that attended the burial of late comedian Fred Omondi in Siaya.

The burial turned dramatic after some of the locals called out Jalang’o for betraying his ODM party by working closely with the Kenya Kwanza government and ordered him to apologize.

Although Jalang’o voted no for the finance bill, some people were still mad at him for being close to President Ruto, who is currently perceived as the enemy of Kenyans.

Raila Odinga, who was among the leaders who attended the burial, was forced to intervene and save Jalang’o from the irate locals.

The ODM leader held Jalang’o hand as they walked together from the burial.

Jalang’o was forced to abandon his car and fly in Raila’s chopper.









Watch video.

It seems that Raila had to intervene to save MP Jalang'o from the enraged crowd, who were demanding an apology from him, possibly for their turbulent past. They’re asking him to apologise publicly. Jalang’o arrived in a car but left with Raila in his chopper. This was today at… pic.twitter.com/ZOoo9KjNXK — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) June 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.