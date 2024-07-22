What They Did Not Show You - Did the Haiti gangs overrun Kenyan cops and torch their armoured vehicle? (VIDEO).





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti to help restore peace and order were reportedly overpowered by the gangs, and their armoured vehicle was torched.

The incident happened as the police officers were patrolling a gang-infested street.

A video of the armed gangs celebrating as the police vehicle is engulfed in flames has surfaced on social media, although no casualties were reported.

The torched armoured vehicle is a Mines Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) truck, supplied by the U.S. government.

The incident comes days after the cops engaged in a fierce gun battle as they patrolled a deserted street in the Caribbean nation, forcing them to take cover in their armoured vehicle after they were overpowered.

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has declared a state of emergency in 14 gang-controlled municipalities.

By declaring a state of emergency, the Prime Minister has given the government the tools it needs to act, eradicate the gangs, and restore state authority.

