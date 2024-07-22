Please don’t listen to UHURU because he is a 'snake' – JOHN MBADI tells RAILA ODINGA to accept the RUTO deal.





Monday, July 22, 2024 - ODM chairman John Mbadi has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to heed former President Uhuru Kenyatta's advice when making critical decisions to address the country's political quagmire caused by the ongoing Gen Z protests.

Raila Odinga has been approached by President William Ruto to form a government of national unity and the former Premier is said to be consulting Uhuru on whether to accept the deal or not.

Uhuru is reportedly urging Raila Odinga to reject the deal.

Speaking in Suba South on Saturday, Mbadi questioned Uhuru's intentions for opposing the dialogue between Raila and Ruto.

While challenging the sincerity and timing of Uhuru’s new political plan, Mbadi warned the former prime minister against trusting the former president.

“I am not persuaded that Uhuru means well for us now.

"If he wanted to give us leadership, he would have given us leadership in 2022.

"Some of us today would be Cabinet ministers; I would not be a nominated member of parliament,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST