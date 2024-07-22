GACHAGUA begs Gen Zs to stop the planned Tuesday protest and give RUTO time to address the issues they have raised





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged the youth in Kenya, particularly the Gen Zs, to stop anti-state protests, assuring them President William Ruto has heard them and is ready to address their demands.

Speaking on Saturday in Kirinyaga county, the DP acknowledged that it's right for Kenyans to protest and seek answers from the government over governance issues, but he also lamented that the Gen Z protests have been infiltrated by people with criminal intent.

"Tafadhali Gen Zs my sons and daughter please we have heard you.

"You have spoken clearly what you have said needs no full stops or commas it is clear," Gachagua said.

"But when you come out to picket, some criminals infiltrate your demonstrations and start looting.

"So we want to ask the Gen Zs please don't allow your protest to be hijacked by people with criminal intent to steal and destroy property," Gachagua added.

The second-in-command affirmed that the government has heard the grievances of the youth and they should now give the Kenya Kwanza administration time to act on their demands.

"What you have said is enough you need not to say anything more.

"The President, government, and everybody has heard you, now let us wait for the action that follows," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST