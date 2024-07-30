We were way ahead of the Gen Zs – ATWOLI now reveals how he prepared RUTO for the Gen Z revolution







Tuesday July 30, 2024 - The Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed how he prepared President William Ruto for the anti-Government protests by the Gen Zs.

Speaking in Kisumu, Atwoli revealed that he had advised Ruto to declare that all Parastatals and Ministries must have 10 per cent of the employees as youth.

"I want to tell you that, we were ahead of Gen Zs," he stated.

Atwoli explained that this was his proposal to end the skyrocketing rise in unemployment in the country which was one of the issues raised during ongoing protests.

The SG noted that this was similar to what the late President Jomo Kenyatta did in 1972 to employ more skilled young Kenyans.

He also fronted combining some Counties arguing that one of the major concerns of young Kenyans was the amount of money spent in the devolved units.

The trade unionist emphasised that counties were among state institutions that took the largest share of the national government's revenue reducing the amount of money for development.

He urged the President to ensure taxpayers’ money was well maximized across the country.

"Gen Zs have talked about counties, counties do not have money and there are so many. So, we can look into ways into bringing some of these counties together, the way Gen Zs are suggesting," he stated.

The Gen Zs protesting against the current regime, the high rate of corruption, increased taxes and high unemployment rates.

