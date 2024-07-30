MP YUSUF HASSAN accuses UDA MPs of defying RUTO after reinstating the First and the Second Ladies Offices and budgets despite the President’s order







Tuesday July 30, 2024 - Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan has blasted Kenya Kwanza MPs for failing to listen to President William Ruto over austerity measures.

Speaking during an interview, Hassan revealed that Kenya Kwanza MPs were not in tune with the President after proposing a budget for Rachel Ruto and Dorcas Gachagua’s offices despite Ruto scrapping it to cut on expenditure.

"Parliament members of the ruling party appear not to be in tune with the President because the President seems like he reflected and is saying we will make a lot of changes. But in Parliament if you look at for example the Finance Committee has returned the budget for the First Lady," he stated.

Hassan argued that this was a different approach compared to what President Ruto announced publicly weeks ago.

The Head of State announced that his administration would be scrapping the Office of the First Lady, the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President and the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary following a wave of unrest.

The politician argued that the MPs were proposing a budget for a private individual while at the same time slashing the budget for crucial sectors such as education, health and water.

"We are not cutting down on these excessive expenditures that are completely unnecessary and could be financed by the Office of the President in a way he would like to," he added.

He further emphasised that the excuses fronted by the MPs for failing to implement Ruto's directive were not sincere.

The budget was reintroduced with MPs arguing that if the office was scrapped, people would lose their jobs.

