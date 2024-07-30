MP YUSUF HASSAN accuses UDA MPs of defying RUTO after reinstating the First and the Second Ladies Offices and budgets despite the President’s order

Tuesday July 30, 2024 - Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan has blasted Kenya Kwanza MPs for failing to listen to President William Ruto over austerity measures.
Speaking during an interview, Hassan revealed that Kenya
Kwanza MPs were not in tune with the President after proposing a budget for
Rachel Ruto and Dorcas Gachagua’s offices despite Ruto scrapping it to cut on
expenditure.
"Parliament members of the ruling party appear not to be
in tune with the President because the President seems like he reflected and is
saying we will make a lot of changes. But in Parliament if you look at for
example the Finance Committee has returned the budget for the First Lady,"
he stated.
Hassan argued that this was a different approach compared to
what President Ruto announced publicly weeks ago.
The Head of State announced that his administration would be
scrapping the Office of the First Lady, the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy
President and the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary following
a wave of unrest.
The politician argued that the MPs were proposing a budget
for a private individual while at the same time slashing the budget for crucial
sectors such as education, health and water.
"We are not cutting down on these excessive expenditures
that are completely unnecessary and could be financed by the Office of the
President in a way he would like to," he added.
He further emphasised that the excuses fronted by the MPs for
failing to implement Ruto's directive were not sincere.
The budget was reintroduced with MPs arguing that if the
office was scrapped, people would lose their jobs.
