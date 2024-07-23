MUDAVADI fumbles as he reveals why RUTO is ‘selling’ JKIA to private investors amid protests by the Gen Zs

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi had a very difficult time explaining why President William Ruto is working with private investors at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
This follows the ongoing
allegations that Ruto was in the process of selling the JKIA to some investors;
something that has fueled anger among Kenyans, especially Gen Zs.
However, Mudavadi assured
Kenyans that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was not for
sale.
Mudavadi was responding to a
question in the National Assembly that the government wanted to hand over
operations of the airport to private investors.
According to Mudavadi, the
investors would be working under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) to
construct a terminal in the airport.
“JKIA is not on sale. This is a
public asset. It is a strategic asset and if it was going to be sold, you can
only do it after a full public process that Parliament endorses,” he explained.
“Anybody who is giving the
impression that JKIA has been sold is not being factual.”
Mudavadi asked Kenyans to
appreciate that the international airport was in dire need of an uplift hence
the need to engage investors with a view of modernizing it.
“We need a new terminal, there
was a green terminal but it never took off, the contractual agreement had its
challenges,” he explained.
The PCS noted that efforts to
construct a green terminal were faced with litigations making it stall.
He remarked that going forward,
the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) should make public all protracted
engagements with private investors to avoid a repeat of the same.
