Watch video of masked goons hired by Kakamega Governor and RUTO’s sycophant, FERNANDES BARASA, to intimidate peaceful protesters.


Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has deployed masked goons armed with huge sticks to intimidate peaceful protesters.

The goons were filmed assembling in Kakamega town early Tuesday morning to receive instructions from their leader.

Barasa, a closely ally of President Ruto, is infamous for using goons to unleash violence on his political competitors and now, he is using the same goons to harass innocent Kenyans exercising their democratic rights.


Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments