Watch video of masked goons hired by Kakamega Governor and RUTO’s sycophant, FERNANDES BARASA, to intimidate peaceful protesters.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - Kakamega Governor, Fernandes Barasa, has deployed masked goons armed with huge sticks to intimidate peaceful protesters.

The goons were filmed assembling in Kakamega town early Tuesday morning to receive instructions from their leader.

Barasa, a closely ally of President Ruto, is infamous for using goons to unleash violence on his political competitors and now, he is using the same goons to harass innocent Kenyans exercising their democratic rights.





Watch the video.

Here are @WilliamsRuto’s @BarasaFernandes Defence Forces in Kakamega. The state has replaced police officers with masked goons to intimidate peaceful protesters. Is the country safe if Zakayo has to outsource protection from goons?https://t.co/HLeGkP3O3x — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) July 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.