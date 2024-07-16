Stop diverting attention from the real issue by perpetrating false propaganda – Ford Foundation now tells RUTO after he accused it of funding Gen Z revolution





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Barely hours after President William Ruto and his battery of bloggers accused the US-based Ford Foundation of perpetuating anarchy by funding the Gen Z revolution in Kenya, the foundation has responded.

In a statement, U.S. resident Moses Olukere Musa, who works for the Ford Foundation, denied allegations made by Ruto and his blogger that the NGO is behind the Gen Z revolution in Kenya.

He emphasized that the Ford Foundation has no involvement or any associated group, accusing Ruto of trying to divert public attention from real issues that have forced the Gen Zs to revolt against him and his government.

“These allegations are baseless and part of a larger narrative to discredit those advocating for real change in Kenya,” Musa stated.

Speaking in Nakuru County yesterday, Ruto accused the Ford Foundation of hiring goons to cause mayhem during the Gen protests which led to the destruction of property and looting of business.

However, he vowed to deal ruthlessly with the NGO in question, including chasing it away from Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST