Stop diverting attention from the real issue by perpetrating false propaganda – Ford Foundation now tells RUTO after he accused it of funding Gen Z revolution

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – Barely hours after President William Ruto and his battery of bloggers accused the US-based Ford Foundation of perpetuating anarchy by funding the Gen Z revolution in Kenya, the foundation has responded.
In a statement, U.S. resident
Moses Olukere Musa, who works for the Ford Foundation, denied allegations made
by Ruto and his blogger that the NGO is behind the Gen Z revolution in Kenya.
He emphasized that the Ford
Foundation has no involvement or any associated group, accusing Ruto of trying
to divert public attention from real issues that have forced the Gen Zs to
revolt against him and his government.
“These allegations are baseless
and part of a larger narrative to discredit those advocating for real change in
Kenya,” Musa stated.
Speaking in Nakuru County
yesterday, Ruto accused the Ford Foundation of hiring goons to cause mayhem during
the Gen protests which led to the destruction of property and looting of
business.
However, he vowed to deal
ruthlessly with the NGO in question, including chasing it away from Kenya.
