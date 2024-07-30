Watch the moment NTV journalist was ejected from Wajir County Assembly and almost beaten up after chaos broke out (VIDEO).





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - On Tuesday, Members of the Wajir County Assembly disrupted the proceedings after rejecting the proposed budget for the 2024/25 financial year.

NTV journalist, Noordin Elmoge, was forcefully removed from the County Assembly Chambers as the chaos ensued and almost beaten up after he started filming.

In the video, county council Askaris are seen confronting the journalist and chasing him out before locking the gate.

The dissenting MCAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the allocations, arguing that the budget did not adequately address the pressing needs of the people of Wajir County.

Ibrahim Hussein, the MCA for Wagala Ganyure, voiced his frustrations, stating, “We want our budget to reflect the needs of the people of Wajir.

"There are a lot of misplaced priorities going on in this county.”





Watch the video of the NTV journalist being kicked out.

NTV Journalist, Noordin Elmoge was forcefully removed from Wajir County Assembly Chambers.



