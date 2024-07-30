KRA staff, DAVID OMONDI, arraigned for soliciting Ksh 5 Million bribe from a businessman to influence a reduction in tax arrears.





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - David Omondi Omogo, an employee of the Domestic Taxes Department at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), was arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on four charges of receiving a bribe, in violation of Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act No. 47 of 2016.

The charges allege that Omogo solicited a financial bribe of Ksh. 5 million from Pascal Ovinda purporting to influence a reduction in tax arrears owed by Infinity Benefits Limited to the Kenya Revenue Authority, totalling Ksh. 25,213,378.



Appearing before Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki, Omogo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a cash bail of Ksh. 3 million or a bond of KSh. 6 million with one surety of an equivalent amount.



The Magistrate also ordered Omogo to surrender his passports to the court and refrain from interfering with any witnesses involved.



The case is set for mention on August 8, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.