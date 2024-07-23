Watch the moment the government deployed a killer police unit with numberless cars at Taj Mall and gagged the media (VIDEO).





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Killer cops were deployed at Taj Mall in Pipeline, Embakasi after protesters started marching towards Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The rogue cops had hidden their identities with facemasks and armed with AK-47 rifles.

They arrived with numberless cars, ready to deal with the protesters ruthlessly.

The mainstream media has been gagged from covering the ongoing protests but Kenyans have been streaming the demos on Tiktok Live.

Why is the local media gagged? pic.twitter.com/6MraMDvNkG — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) July 23, 2024

